Raiders Owner Mark Davis On Future Of Antonio Pierce, Tom Brady’s Role With Team

Speaking at the NFL owners meetings today, Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about the status of HC Antonio Pierce. Davis told Tashan Reed he’s not in a position to evaluate the future until the offseason arrives.

Davis added the 2-11 record is obviously not what he wants to see and it would be good to see progress in the final four games, but he thinks the team is still playing hard for Pierce.

Davis was also asked about minority owner Tom Brady, who he said he would love to have a huge say in the direction of the franchise moving forward, including on the next quarterback, via Vincent Bonsignore.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler wrote today that people around the league are monitoring the Raiders as a potential head coaching vacancy this cycle.

Pierce, 46, played nine seasons in the NFL for Washington and the Giants. After retiring in 2010, Pierce took his first coaching job at Long Beach Poly High School in 2014.

Pierce was eventually hired as the LB coach at Arizona State under Herm Edwards in 2017. He worked his way up to associate head coach/defensive coordinator/recruiting coordinator but resigned amidst an investigation for recruiting violations.

He landed with the Raiders as their LB coach in 2022 and was promoted to interim head coach after Las Vegas fired Josh McDaniels. Pierce was retained in the full-time role after the season.

As the interim coach, Pierce compiled a record of 5-4 in 2023. As the full-time coach, his record is 2-11.

