BREAKING: Raiders Signing QB Geno Smith To Two-Year, Max $85.5M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders and QB Geno Smith have agreed to terms on a two-year extension.

Jordan Schultz has the initial numbers on the deal, with Smith getting $85.5 million in new money maximum over the two years and a total of $66.5 million guaranteed. Adam Schefter adds the base value of the contract is $75 million.

This was a big priority for Las Vegas after acquiring Smith from the Seahawks when contract talks between those two parties broke down.

The veteran passer is now under contract for three years in total.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of 2023. He just finished the second year of his deal and made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed.

Smith was in the final year of his deal and set to make a $14.8 million base salary in 2025 when the Seahawks traded him to the Raiders for a third-round pick.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.