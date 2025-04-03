Five Teams Had Offers For QB Joe Milton But Patriots Honored His Request To Be Traded To Dallas

New England traded QB Joe Milton and a seventh-round pick to Dallas on Thursday for a fifth-round pick.

Per Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Patriots had better offers for Milton but decided to trade him to his desired destination out of respect. Schultz says the Raiders, Eagles, Giants and Steelers also showed interest at the start of the offseason.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.