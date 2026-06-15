AFC Notes: Carson Schwesinger, Darnell Washington, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

New Browns DE Jared Verse was asked about having fellow Defensive Rookie of the Year LB Carson Schwesinger lining up behind him.

“Man, that boy can fly,” Verse said, via Pro Football Talk. “Nah, he can work. I like that a lot. I like knowing that behind me that I can . . . I don’t got much to worry about if something, you know, I can play freely because I don’t have to worry if something gets by me. He’s going to be able to handle that. He’s going to be able to clean everything up. So now that’s the exciting factor of it.”

Ravens

Ravens ST coach Anthony Levine praised DB Keondre Jackson‘s growth and said that his contributions on special teams have allowed him to carve out a meaningful role on the team.

“Last year, Keondre Jackson had a really good year,” Levine said, via Ravens Wire. “He started playing for us, came in making plays and was a key contributor for us. “My advice to him is to make sure that he’s being consistent because you have to do it day-in and day-out, year after year.”

Steelers

The Steelers signed TE Darnell Washington to a four-year, $42 million contract extension on June 4, 2026, with $20.25 million guaranteed, including $15.68 million in new money guarantees.

to a four-year, $42 million contract extension on June 4, 2026, with $20.25 million guaranteed, including $15.68 million in new money guarantees. Washington received a $10 million signing bonus, and his 2026 base salary is guaranteed.

The contract also includes $2.5 million roster bonuses due if he is on the roster on the 3rd day of the 2028, 2029, and 2030 league years, along with annual workout bonuses. (OTC)