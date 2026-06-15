NFC Notes: Brian Burns, Lane Johnson, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is aware that he will ultimately be judged on whether he wins a Super Bowl for Dallas, and has fallen short each of his 11 seasons so far.

“If you play this position — I’ve said it before — how you’re judged is winning that last game,” Prescott said this week, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Anything other than that, you’re warranted to get [the criticism] because you’ve not won that game. If you’re not wired that way and if it’s not what pushes you, you should probably find a different job and a different position. I think we all feel the same and if I know those guys are like me, it’s an obsession. So, yeah, it’s about making sure that you give everything that you can to this team and give them the chance to do it.”

Eagles

Eagles RT Lane Johnson said he wasn’t willing to retire last season after the way the team’s year ended. He is determined to have a better year in what could be the final season of a career that should see him end up in Canton.

“I thought I was having a really good season last year and there was nobody more disappointed than me not being able to come in and play to finish it out,” Johnson said. “I didn’t want to go out that way.”

Giants

Giants pass rusher Brian Burns admits that things are feeling different this offseason in the locker room regarding chemistry and excitement for the future, but knows there is still much to prove as the regular season lies ahead.

“Everybody is excited right now,” Burns said, via Pro Football Talk. “Every other team is excited. Everybody is 0-0. They’re seeing the pieces they have, flying through OTAs. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel this is a little different, I was a little excited, and I expect highly of this team. I’d be lying if I didn’t say that. But at the end of the day, like I say, you’ve gotta prove it. It’s [not] just about being happy and optimistic. You’ve gotta get on the field and you’ve got to prove it against another team and impose your will on them.”