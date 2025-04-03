TRADE: Patriots Trading QB Joe Milton III To Cowboys

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are trading second-year QB Joe Milton III to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Here are the trade details:

Cowboys get:

QB Joe Milton III

Seventh-round pick

Patriots get:

Fifth-round pick

Reports had said that Milton was someone who could be traded between now and the draft after showing promise for the Patriots last year. He was obviously blocked by Drake Maye in New England, which made him a trade candidate.

The Cowboys lost Cooper Rush to the Eagles in free agency and the trade for Trey Lance ultimately did not work out in the favor. Even so, it wasn’t enough to convince Dallas to stop taking chances on trades for young upside quarterbacks.

Milton, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Patriots. He’s entering the second year of a four-year, $4,203,316 million rookie contract that includes $183,316 guaranteed.

Throughout his six-year career between Michigan and Tennessee, Milton appeared in 43 games and completed 400 of 649 passes (61.6%) for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 174 times for 661 yards and an additional 12 touchdowns.

In 2024, Milton appeared in one game and completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, adding 10 carries for 16 yards and another touchdown.