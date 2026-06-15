Steelers Waiving P Aidan Laros Among Three Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving S Daylan Carnell and P Aidan Laros, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Additionally, the Steelers are signing WR Levi Wentz.

Laros, 23, was born in Cape Town, South Africa, and was on the roster at Charlotte University in 2022, never playing a game before sitting out for the 2023 season.

He then played at the University of Kentucky in 2024 and 2025 before going undrafted and signing with the Steelers.

In three seasons of college football, Laros appeared in 36 games and punted 82 times for 3,679 yards at an average of 44.9 yards per punt.