AFC Notes: Alex Highsmith, Browns, Ravens Center Competition, Steelers

Browns

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams were initially unwilling to part ways with DE Jared Verse and offered the Browns a package of picks in exchange for DE Myles Garrett .

and offered the Browns a package of picks in exchange for DE . Browns GM Andrew Berry was insistent that the team included Verse in the trade package to complete the deal, and the Rams agreed as long as the draft picks were adjusted appropriately.

was insistent that the team included Verse in the trade package to complete the deal, and the Rams agreed as long as the draft picks were adjusted appropriately. Browns DT Michael Hall Jr. said he is completely fine after going down at practice with a knee injury two weeks ago, and he is going back to wearing his knee brace. (Petrak)

said he is completely fine after going down at practice with a knee injury two weeks ago, and he is going back to wearing his knee brace. (Petrak) The team feels that Hall avoided a serious right knee injury after being helped off the field and received a clean medical evaluation. He was still held out of practice as a precaution. (Petrak)

Browns HC Todd Monken on the QB battle: “I’m not gonna name a No. 1 … they’ve both played well enough to have the right to compete to start.” (Zac Jackson)

on the QB battle: “I’m not gonna name a No. 1 … they’ve both played well enough to have the right to compete to start.” (Zac Jackson) Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson spoke to the media for the first time since his injury in 2024: “I’m great mentally. I’m in a great space… I appreciate [my wife] and the organization for always having my back.” (Andrew Siciliano)

spoke to the media for the first time since his injury in 2024: “I’m great mentally. I’m in a great space… I appreciate [my wife] and the organization for always having my back.” (Andrew Siciliano) Watson said he’s fully healthy and hasn’t felt that way since Week 3 of the 2023 season. (Scott Petrak)

Browns S coach Ephraim Banda wouldn’t comment on if S Grant Delpit is doing a “hold-in” for a new deal, as he’s entering the final year of his deal. (Mary Kay Cabot)

wouldn’t comment on if S is doing a “hold-in” for a new deal, as he’s entering the final year of his deal. (Mary Kay Cabot) Berry said finding a trade partner that was not only willing to part with a cost-controlled star, significant draft compensation and also being trustworthy enough to keep the information out of the press significantly limited the pool of potential suitors for Garrett. Berry added Rams GM Les Snead was one of the few who fit that profile which made sense for the team to trade him. (Peter Schrager)

Ravens

The Ravens open their offseason program with competition for the starting center role between Danny Pinter, Corey Bullock, Jovaughn Gwyn and Nick Dawkins in the mix. Baltimore HC Jesse Minter said it’s too early to say how things will shake out, and everyone will get a fair chance to prove themselves.

“That’s going to be one where you may see somebody different out there every day,” Minter said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s site. “It’s not necessarily a depth chart competition at this point. I would say it’s more of a rotation piece to make sure guys know where they’re at. They get the same amount of reps. They get to run the different schemes.”

Mintery mentioned that Pinter brings good experience, while he’s also been impressed by Gwyn and Bullock.

“Danny’s done a great job,” Minter said. “He’s played in some similar schemes – Jovaughn as well. Corey’s done a great job – all three of those guys. The whole idea of the offseason is to put yourself in position to compete for the job in training camp, and I think all three of those guys are doing that.”

Steelers

Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith missed day two of the team’s mandatory minicamp with what they were calling an illness. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette implied that might not be the entire truth, as he thinks Highsmith might have some frustrations after OLB Nick Herbig received a four-year, $100 million deal.

“Hey, listen, I will leave open the possibility that he actually was sick, but it would be highly coincidental, and I have some other information that tells me that probably is not the case,” Fittipaldo said, via 93.7 The Fan. “It’s nothing I can discuss, though. … I would be speculating that that is how he feels, but just put yourself in his shoes. He’s been a starter since his rookie season in 2020. Good soldier, good community guy, produces on the field, led the team in sacks last season. How do you deal with that mentally if Nick Herbig comes in and takes that $100 million deal? Anyone in that circumstance would be a little bit upset.”