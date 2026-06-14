AFC Notes: Chris Bell, Quinn Ewers, A.J. Brown, Dolphins, Patriots, Steelers

Dolphins

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers enters OTAs as the team’s clear backup, and thinks he might even get a chance at some playing time by season’s end, assuming they aren’t in contention.

enters OTAs as the team’s clear backup, and thinks he might even get a chance at some playing time by season’s end, assuming they aren’t in contention. Matt Zenitz reports that the Dolphins are expected to hire Browns senior college personnel advisor Shaun Herock to a role in their front office.

to a role in their front office. Although Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley said WR Chris Bell still doesn’t have a timetable for his full return from a torn ACL, he mentioned that “he’ll be out there running around,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques.

said WR still doesn’t have a timetable for his full return from a torn ACL, he mentioned that “he’ll be out there running around,” per Marcel Louis-Jacques. Hafley said that second-year G Jonah Savaiinaea feels “comfortable” on the right side, per Joe Schad.

feels “comfortable” on the right side, per Joe Schad. Hafley said first-round OL Kadyn Proctor looks best suited to practice on the left side so they avoid overloading him at this point of their offseason program, per Schad.

looks best suited to practice on the left side so they avoid overloading him at this point of their offseason program, per Schad. Dolphins DT Zach Sieler has a contract running through the 2029 season with Miami. Sieler said he wants to spend his entire career with the organization and isn’t paying attention to the betting odds toward the Dolphins having a poor season in 2026: “It’s just a number … We want to win now, we don’t care what Vegas says.” (Louis-Jacques)

has a contract running through the 2029 season with Miami. Sieler said he wants to spend his entire career with the organization and isn’t paying attention to the betting odds toward the Dolphins having a poor season in 2026: “It’s just a number … We want to win now, we don’t care what Vegas says.” (Louis-Jacques) Hafley spoke on the WR Jalen Reagor signing: “We had a workout yesterday with a bunch of guys and he kind of jumped out … Good to get fresh legs in here. We’ll give it a shot and see what he can do to help us out.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel discussed QB Drake Maye and WR A.J. Brown ‘s relationship on the field: “Work in progress. That’s just how it goes. … that connection is critical.” (Mike Giardi)

discussed QB and WR ‘s relationship on the field: “Work in progress. That’s just how it goes. … that connection is critical.” (Mike Giardi) Vrabel said the team is still having to manage DL Christian Barmore‘s health as he manages blood clots: “A very disruptive player. A player that cares a lot – and a player that we have to manage.” (Mark Daniels)

Steelers

Steelers’ new HC Mike McCarthy said he’s been pleased with how their offseason program has gone thus far and feels they are doing well to “maximize our time.”

“I thought the quality of time that we’ve had on the field, we try to utilize our time the best we can,” McCarthy said, via Mark Kaboly. “Just something as simple as not letting the coaches on the field until 11:25 so we can maximize our time. I think everybody’s done a good job of taking this opportunity and getting everything that we need to get in, because when we get up to Latrobe, we want to play football.”

Steelers S Jaquan Brisker said everyone is buying into McCarthy and they are building a good “team atmosphere.”

“He’s really preparing us for game day right now, and I say that’s a big difference,” Brisker said. “We’re doing a lot of different things, and a lot of moving parts, and everybody’s buying in. There’s nobody who has an ego or anything like that. We walk in here, and it’s a team atmosphere. So, it’s a lot of different things. It’s definitely, you know, definitely a different culture and things like that.”