Bengals’ Best Offer To Trey Hendrickson Reportedly In Range Of $28M Per Year

Pro Football Talk has heard the Bengals’ best offer to DE Trey Hendrickson is currently in the range of $28 million per year.

That nugget doesn’t include valuable information like contract structure and total guarantees, but it’s still enough insight to make clear the significant gap between the two sides. The edge rusher market has moved significantly this offseason and Hendrickson is likely aiming to be in the $34 to $35 million a year range.

Frustration between the two sides boiled over this week with Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn making eyebrow-raising comments about the current standoff.

“I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn’t think he’d be happy at,” Blackburn said via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he’s not, you know, that’s what holds it up sometimes.”

Hendrickson fired back a day later and called Blackburn’s comments “disappointing.”

“Three years ago I began to ask for a long-term contract with guaranteed money, so those deadlines have all been a blur. I’ve just been hunting quarterbacks,” he said via Pat McAfee. “I don’t know if I can put a time stamp on [a resolution], and that’s where to read what I read yesterday was confusing. I would have been willing to sign three years ago, two years ago, and this year. It was communicated with me that we would get something done this year, and reiterated with Duke [Tobin]’s comments at the Combine. I kind of treat it like a house now. House values have gone up, it’s the cost of living.”

As Hendrickson stated, he’s been seeking an upgraded contract to reflect his production as one of the most productive pass rushers in football for some time now.

He’s entering the final year of his contract in 2025. While the Bengals granted his camp permission to explore the trade market, Cincinnati so far has been unwilling to part with Hendrickson for the offers it has received — and also unwilling to meet Hendrickson’s asking price.

Hendrickson hinted in that interview that holding out of OTAs is something he’s strongly considering, even if he doesn’t want to do it. He’s said his preference is to remain with the Bengals all else being equal.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news is available.