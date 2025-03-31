Raiders Working On Extending QB Geno Smith

According to Bob Condotta, Raiders HC Pete Carroll was asked if the team would be trying to extend QB Geno Smith, with Carroll saying: “We are working on it, yeah.”

Smith is currently in the final year of his contract, and Dianna Russini reports that he’s expected to get a new deal from Las Vegas. According to Russini, Smith is looking for between $40-$45 million per year in an extension.

He is now reunited with Carroll in Las Vegas after the team traded a third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for him back in March.

Smith, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.019 million contract before signing a one-year contract worth $2 million with the Giants in 2017.

Smith signed a one-year deal with the Chargers for the 2018 season before joining the Seahawks in 2019. He returned on one-year deals each of the following three seasons before being named the starter in 2022.

He signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks worth $105 million in March of last year. He just finished the second year of his deal where he made a base salary of $12.7 million fully guaranteed, while he’ll bring in another $14.8 million base salary in 2025.

In 2024, Smith made 17 starts for the Seahawks and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also recorded 53 rushing attempts for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

