AFC Notes: Nik Bonitto, Ashton Jeanty, Klint Kubiak, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto said that LB Jonah Elliss is one of the most talented players on the team’s roster and he should transition to inside linebacker seamlessly.

“If people actually watch the games, they’ll see a lot of the times on third downs, he was lined up at inside ‘backer already,” Bonitto said, via Broncos Wire. “We had multiple packages for him. He’s one of our best cover players when we drop him in coverage. And even in those packages, the stuff he can do with dropping, rushing on the running back, I mean, he provides so much versatility. Obviously, he still has a way to grow when it comes to learning the position, but I have no doubts about his talent. He’s one of the most talented guys on the team.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak says the team plans to challenge RB Ashton Jeanty in his sophomore season and put pressure on him in order to get the best out of last year’s first-round pick.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak said, via the team website. “The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that’s going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp, but we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him. It’s important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we’ve got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don’t know the play-snap percentage, but you look at [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Klint Kubiak says the team is relying on veteran QB Kirk Cousins to be a leader despite having drafted QB Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick as the future of the franchise.

“Yeah, he’s a professional. He’s played a lot of football. He’s a leader that we’re counting on right now,” Kubiak told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “You see that side of him when it gets competitive, that was fun to get that move the ball period and get guys off of scripts and see how they respond, and you see the fire come out, and that’s what I want from our guys.”

“It’s going to reveal itself, especially in training camp,” Kubiak added on naming a starter. “But it’s going to reveal itself here in these next how many do we have? Eight OTAs, these minicamp practices. But yeah, we definitely would [like to name a QB], but [we’ll] let the players figure that out for us with their tape.”

According to Sam Warren, Cousins and Mendoza appear to be taking an equal amount of reps with Aidan O’Connell .

. While Cousins is taking the majority of the first-team reps, Mendoza is working mainly with the rookies at this time.