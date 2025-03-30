AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Elijah Mitchell, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers OT Mekhi Becton ‘s two-year, $20 million contract includes a $5 million signing bonus. His $1,940,000 salary in 2025 is guaranteed, and his $4,950,000 salary in 2026 is non-guaranteed. He can earn up to $3,060,000 in per-game roster bonuses in 2025 and $2,550,000 in 2026, along with a $2,500,000 regular roster bonus, per OverTheCap.

BYU CB Marque Collins had an extensive meeting with the Chargers at the Big 12 pro day. (Justin Melo)

LSU TE Mason Taylor has an official 30 visit set up with the Chargers. (Tony Pauline)

Texas State G Nash Jones met with the Chargers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Towson TE Carter Runyon met with the Chargers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Chiefs

Kansas City signed former 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to a contract for depth at the running back position. Mitchell reflected on a rough year in San Francisco, where he didn’t play a game due to a hamstring injury.

“It was very challenging,” Mitchell said, via Ed Easton Jr. of The Chiefs Wire. “Just having the love for football and not being able to step on the field and compete against the best, it really weighed on me a lot. I’m hungrier than ever, and I’m ready to roll.”

Raiders

The Raiders are currently the Vegas favorites to draft RB Ashton Jeanty and were present at the Boise State running back’s Pro Day, which prompted Jeanty to comment about the team.

“Great organization,” Jeanty said, via Jay Trust of KTVB. “They’ve got a few pieces, and I know they could use a running back. So they’ve got that nice pick, number six, so we’ll see what happens. It’s been great meeting with them, meeting with their running backs coach. So, it’s cool that he came all this way to meet with me.”

Missouri WR Luther Burden will have a private meeting with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn)

will have a private meeting with the Raiders. (Tristen Kuhn) UCLA DE Oluwafemi Oladejo said he has over 10 official 30 visits planned, including with the Raiders. (Justin Melo)