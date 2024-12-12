49ers Activating LB Dre Greenlaw Off IR

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are activating LB Dre Greenlaw off injured reserve for Week 15 against the Rams.

Greenlaw hasn’t played a game this season after suffering a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs in February.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Greenlaw appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass defenses.