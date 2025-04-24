Giants Exercising Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Fifth-Year Option

The New York Giants are picking up OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux‘s fifth-year option, according to Pat Leonard.

Giants GM Joe Schoen said the team “can’t have enough pass rushers” after selecting OLB Abdul Carter third-overall.

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November.

In 2024, Thibodeaux appeared in 12 games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass defenses, and one forced fumble.