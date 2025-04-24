BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Up To No.2 Overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading up to second-overall, according to Adam Schefter.

Jacksonville will likely select Travis Hunter with the 2nd overall pick.

The Browns will receive the fifth overall pick, the 36th overall pick, the 126th overall pick and Jacksonville’s 2026 first-round pick.

Jacksonville will receive the 2nd overall pick, the 104th overall pick and the 200th overall pick.

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.