Titans Sign WR Tyler Lockett

Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett announced via his Twitter account on Wednesday that he’s signed an undisclosed contract with the Titans.

According to Ian Rapoport, Lockett receives a one-year contract worth $4 million that can be worth $6 million with incentives.

I’m excited to be a Tennessee Titan!! I’m super thankful and grateful Let’s get it!! God you get all the glory!! #Thankful #Grateful #GodGetsAllTheGlory — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) April 24, 2025

It’s worth mentioning that signing him won’t impact the team’s compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Lockett, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.318 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he signed a three-year extension with Seattle.

Lockett was entering the final year of that deal and set to make an $11 million base salary in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $69.2 million extension with the Seahawks. Seattle reworked his contract in 2024 to sign him for two years and $29.7 million before releasing him this offseason.

In 2024, Lockett appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 49 passes for 600 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.