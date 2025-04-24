Raiders Sign TE Qadir Ismail

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed TE Qadir Ismail to a contract on Thursday.

Ismail, 25, went undrafted out of Samford and caught on with the Ravens for his first NFL opportunity in May of last year. He was among Baltimore’s final roster cuts and re-signed to their practice squad.

He stands 6’6 and is the son of former NFL WR Qadry Ismail, who won a Super Bowl with the team, and the nephew of former NFL WR Rocket Ismail. He started his college career at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to wide receiver.

During his time at Villanova, he had 11 catches for 182 yards, and in two seasons with Samford he caught 16 passes for 156 yards.