Cowboys Sign OL Braeden Daniels To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad.

The @dallascowboys signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 12, 2024

Dallas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Malik Davis OL Josh Ball WR Jalen Cropper WR Kelvin Harmon LB Darius Harris LB Brock Mogensen C Dakoda Shepley DT Denzel Daxon (International) RB Dalvin Cook LB Luiji Vilain WR Seth Williams DL Jalen Dalton DB Andrew Booth QB Will Grier DB Dee Delaney DB Troy Pride OL Braeden Daniels

Daniels, 24, was a three-year starter at Utah and finished his final two years with second and first-team All-PAC 12 honors.

The Commanders drafted him with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4.594 million rookie contract that included a $754,482 signing bonus.

However, he spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was waived coming out of the preseason in the second year of the deal. He’s had stints with the Texans, Chargers and Eagles practice squads.

During his five-year college career, Daniels appeared in 49 games and made 43 career starts.