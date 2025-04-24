TRADE: Eagles Trading Up To No.31 Overall

The Philadelphia Eagles are trading the 32nd overall pick and the 164th overall pick to the Chiefs in exchange for the 31st overall pick.

Philadelphia is selecting Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell.

Campbell, 21, was the top edge rusher and No. 16 overall player as a five-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Bradenton, Florida. He committed to Alabama and was a two-year starter, earning second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC honors after his junior season before declaring early for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In his three-year collegiate career, Campbell appeared in 35 games for Alabama and recorded 184 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries including one for a touchdown.