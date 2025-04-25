Cowboys Officially Picking Up G Tyler Smith’s Fifth-Year Option

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Cowboys are officially picking up G Tyler Smith‘s fifth-year option.

Per Over The Cap, Smith’s fifth-year option for 2026 is projected to cost $21.272 million because he has a Pro Bowl selection.

Smith, 24, was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in 2022 out of Tulsa. He signed a four-year, $13.4 million rookie deal through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $2,530,788 in 2025.

In 2024, Smith started 16 games for the Cowboys at left guard.