TRADE: Giants Trade Up To No. 25 Overall

The New York Giants are trading the 34th, 99th and a 2026 third rounder to the Texans in exchange for the 25th overall pick, according to Field Yates.

New York will take Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.