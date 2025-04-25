Lions Exercising Fifth-Year Options For DE Aidan Hutchinson & WR Jameson Williams

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Lions are exercising the fifth-year options for DE Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jameson Williams.

Per Over The Cap, Hutchinson’s fifth-year option for 2026 is projected to cost $20.862 million because he has one Pro Bowl selection. Additionally, Williams’ fifth-year option for 2026 is projected to cost $15.493 million.

Hutchinson, 24, was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Lions in the 2022 draft. He entering the final year of his four-year, $35,713,386 contract that includes a $23,153,372.

In 2024, Hutchinson appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded 19 tackles and 7.5 sacks to go along with a forced fumble.

Williams, 24, was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021. The Lions traded up and used the No. 12 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the national championship game, but he was able to return late in his rookie season.

He signed a four-year, $17,461,789 contract that included a $9,879,483 signing bonus.

In 2024, Williams appeared in 15 games for the Lions and caught 58 passes on 101 targets for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 11 carries for 61 yards and another touchdown.