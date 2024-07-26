Chiefs Signing DL Owen Carney

According to Nick Jacobs, the Chiefs are signing DL Owen Carney to a contract.

In correspondence, the Chiefs are waiving LB Luquay Washington.

Carney, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent back in 2022. He was released after training camp in 2022 before signing on the Bengals practice squad in November 2022.

Cincinatti signed him to a futures contract in January 2023 before waiving him at the end of training camp later that year.

Carney is yet to appear in an NFL game.