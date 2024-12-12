49ers Make Three Moves For Thursday Night Football

The San Francisco 49ers have elevated RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn from the practice squad to the active roster, per the transaction wire.

Additionally, the 49ers have placed G Ben Bartch on injured reserve. San Francisco also activated LB Dre Greenlaw off the PUP list.

Greenlaw, 27, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Greenlaw appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass defenses.