Patriots Place DT Jaquelin Roy On IR

The New England Patriots announced they have placed DT Jaquelin Roy on injured reserve.

Roy, 24, was a fifth-round pick of the Vikings in 2023 out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $4.18 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $750k in 2023.

He was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and caught on with the Patriots practice squad shortly after. He signed to the active roster in October.

In 2024, Roy has appeared in six games for New England and recorded 17 tackles and one two sacks.