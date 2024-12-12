49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell Refused To Re-Enter Game Against Rams

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said veteran LB De’Vondre Campbell refused to play when he was asked to go back into Thursday’s game against the Rams in the third quarter.

Shanahan was asked if they will release him in the coming days.

“I don’t know. We’ll figure out something,” Shanahan said, per Clayton Holloway.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw had to leave with Achilles and knee soreness so Campbell was asked to takeover.

Campbell had issues with how he was used during his final season in the Green Bay before he was released, so it’s possible that something related to his current role led to him refusing to play. However, that’s purely speculation.

Charvarius Ward said he didn’t think Campbell handled the situation well by dressing for the game and refusing to pay.

“He’s probably gonna get cut,” Ward said of Campbell, per Matt Barrows.

Campbell, 31, was drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round out of Minnesota in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million rookie deal and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2020 that was worth a maximum of $8 million. He later joined the Packers in 2021 before agreeing to a five-year, $50 million deal in 2022.

Campbell was released earlier this offseason by Green Bay as a post June-1 cut and he later signed on with the 49ers.

In 2024, Campbell appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and recorded 79 tackles and two pass defenses.