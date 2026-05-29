Nick Bosa ‘Pretty Far Along’ In Recovery From ACL Tear

49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, who is working his way from a torn ACL, told reporters that he’s “pretty far along” in his recovery.

“I’m pretty far along,” Bosa said. “[I’m] out on the field doing a lot of stuff, trying to just take it slow because I tend to push things quicker. I got injured pretty early last year, so there’s plenty of time for me to really kind of lay the groundwork to be ready for a long season. It’s going really well and I plan on being ready.”

Bosa has already gone through an ACL rehab, but this time around he’s trying to take things slower.

“When I did it in ’20, it was just like balls to the wall, get back, push every milestone as hard as you possibly can and I probably dealt with some stuff that I didn’t need to deal with in terms of just kind of the bumps in the road of recovery,” Bosa said. “Now, I’m taking it slow and I kind of have references to go back and look at.”

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a five-year, $170 million extension with the 49ers in 2023.

In 2025, Bosa appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded 17 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.