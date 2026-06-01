Some Rival Execs Consider Brandon Aiyuk ‘Untradeable’

The 49ers are likely moving on from WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, but they have held off on releasing him just yet to see if they can recoup any compensation in a trade.

Aiyuk received a four-year, $120 million extension before the 2024 season, but has played in just seven games since due to injury, and he had all of his guarantees voided after cutting off communication with the team at points.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave an update on Aiyuk’s situation with it being June 1st. Two execs told Fowler Aiyuk is untradeable right now because of the knee issue, the contract and his lack of communication with the team at times.

“Brandon Aiyuk’s future is squarely in limbo right now,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to two rival executives who believe that he’s simply untradeable right now. That it’s just gonna be hard to move on because of the knee issue—didn’t play all last year. He’s kind of ghosted the 49ers at times; they haven’t really had a lot of communication with him. And then you got the contract.”

The Commanders have been the most connected team to Aiyuk because of his relationship with QB Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.