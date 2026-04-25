Latest On Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers, Commanders

The saga between the 49ers and WR Brandon Aiyuk is going to drag on a little longer, even with the NFL Draft nearly in the books.

Ian Rapoport reported Aiyuk is not going to play for the 49ers this year, and the belief is that when he gets his walking papers he will look to link up with former college QB Jayden Daniels with the Commanders.

However, Rapoport says the 49ers are aware of this, and they think if Washington wants Aiyuk, they have some leverage to try and get the team to trade for him.

49ers GM John Lynch was asked on Saturday if the team plans to release Aiyuk with the draft now over. He responded not “right now” and said that Aiyuk was available if interested teams wanted to give him a call, via Nick Wagoner.

Lynch has previously admitted the odds of trading Aiyuk are not good. San Francisco voided his guarantees last year as a part of the conflict with him over not attending rehab sessions.

He has a $27 million option bonus but that money isn’t due until September 1, so San Francisco could conceivably squat on him until then.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.