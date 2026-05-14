49ers To Wait As Long As Possible Before Cutting Brandon Aiyuk

It’s widely expected WR Brandon Aiyuk has played his last down with the 49ers, but they have been doing everything they can to get compensation in a trade instead of letting him go.

Jason La Canfora says San Francisco nor any other team intends to pay Aiyuk anything close to the $27 million he’s owed in 2026. He believes Aiyuk will eventually be cut, but reports the 49ers will wait “as long as possible” before cutting ties with the former All-Pro.

Canfora notes that Aiyuk isn’t costing them anything at the moment in upfront money or guarantees, and there isn’t any compensation they could get that will help them now anyway. He also says “it is conceivable” the 49ers might be able to get something if a team suffers injuries to their top receivers and feels more motivated to make a move.

Aiyuk, 28, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.