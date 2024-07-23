AFC Notes: Davante Adams, Tom Brady, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to an ESPN survey, Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II was voted the best CB in the league.

was voted the best CB in the league. A league coordinator is still very high on Surtain despite a relatively down year: “He did not have the best year. But he’s still the best pure talent, he moves the best, and you can do the most with him as far as coverage, so if I’m starting a team, I’m probably picking him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs first-round WR Xavier Worthy is out with an illness on Monday, per Matt Derrick.

is out with an illness on Monday, per Matt Derrick. Derrick adds CB Kelvin Joseph is off for personal reasons.

is off for personal reasons. Kansas City DC Steve Spagnuolo on the competition between CBs Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson , and Nazeeh Johnson for the second starting spot: “I think it’s wide open.” (Nate Taylor)

on the competition between CBs , and for the second starting spot: “I think it’s wide open.” (Nate Taylor) Regarding WR Rashee Rice, Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt noted there haven’t been any discussions with the NFL on a potential suspension from offseason legal charges. (Derrick)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams enthusiastically admitted that he would love for QB Tom Brady to come out of retirement and be his quarterback.

“Look, Tom know how I feel about him, man,” Adams said, via PFT. “And the other part is I think I’d be the first person that played with Tom and Aaron, so that would be pretty cool. I mean, he’s getting older, but he got to still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league.”