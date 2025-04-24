Broncos & Texans Attempting To Trade Up

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Broncos and Texans are among the teams attempting to trade up in the first round of the draft.
- Last we heard, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentioned that there’s a lot of buzz about the Texans moving up in the draft. Breer explained that Texans GM Nick Caserio has been calling to gauge the price about moving up.
- Russini previously pointed out that Caserio has a long history of draft day trades and he has already completed a deal with the Browns.
- Jeremy Fowler also heard the Texans want to move up, potentially for Texas OT Kelvin Banks.
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson got wind of the Broncos gauging the market to trade up from No. 20 overall, either for a running back or receiver. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter also had similar reports.
This will be a buyer’s market in the first round, considering that there aren’t a lot of blue chip players available this year and there are a number of teams looking to trade back or out of the draft.
We’ll have more regarding potential trades as the news is available.
