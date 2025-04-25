Raiders In 2nd-Rd Or Steelers In 3rd-Rd Shedeur Sanders’ Most Realistic Landing Spots?

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders slid out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and remains the biggest name still available. When appearing on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport mentioned the “most realistic” landing spots for Sanders are the Las Vegas Raiders with their No. 37 overall pick or the Steelers in the third round.

The Browns are one team still with a need at quarterback, but Rapoport thinks their haul of picks from their trade with the Jaguars positions them to take a quarterback in next year’s draft instead.

Cameron Wolfe, citing sources, also doesn’t get the sense that Cleveland will take Sanders early in the second round. The Browns notably own the No. 33 and No. 36 overall picks.

Rapoport believes Geno Smith would be a good mentor for Sanders should Las Vegas pick him up.

Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick this year. He’s generated the most polarizing opinions of just about any prospect in this year’s class.

He took official visits with both the Raiders and Steelers during the pre-draft process.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.