AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Pete Carroll, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

The Broncos made headlines on the free-agent market by signing S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Dre Greenlaw, and TE Evan Engram. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who thinks HC Sean Payton is building a similar roster to what he had in previous years with the Saints and questions if they target a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Sean is getting some of the guys that fit what he has had in the past,” the executive said. “Does he go with a running back in the draft?”

Another executive could see Engram achieving 75 receptions and being a “focal point” of Denver’s offense.

“They are really good players when healthy,” the executive said. “I’ll bet you Evan Engram catches at least 75 balls next year. He will have a big year because he can run and catch. Sean will make him the focal point of their offense on third downs.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes the offense has the potential to create explosive plays again that it missed last year.

“Everything looks great right now getting the guys back and healthy,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good. The core group will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past.”

Mahomes is excited to get WR Rashee Rice back into the offense, who he believes will come back and pick up where he left off.

“The expectations are high,” Mahomes said. “He looks really good. He is running routes, he’s catching the football. I don’t know when we get back into the actual OTAs [in May] how much he’ll be able to do, but he’s been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that. I know it was unfortunate how he got hurt last year, but it was so early in the season that he’s going to get pretty much a complete offseason, which I think will be big going into this season.”

Raiders

The Raiders made the big decision to move on from Antonio Pierce and hire veteran Pete Carroll as head coach. Owner Mark Davis said he became a fan of Carroll when the Seahawks were the class of the NFC West with the “Legion of Boom.”

“I became a fan when the Seahawks started to bully the 49ers,” Davis said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I loved the Legion of Boom.”

Carroll said they wanted to bring in players with “something to prove” and is excited about players like S Jeremy Chinn, LB Elandon Roberts, LB Devin White, and CB Eric Stokes.

“We’ve got guys that have the mentality coming in here that they have something to prove,” Carroll said. “I’m always looking for guys who have got a chip on their shoulder, and (safety) Jeremy Chinn is excited about coming to the program. … El-Rob (linebacker Elandon Roberts) is going to be a fantastic addition calling the defenses, and we just locked in (linebacker) Devin White — what a story he’s going to be. (Cornerback) Eric Stokes, holy shoot, that guy is exactly the kind of guy I’m looking for in that spot. Signing Isaiah (Pola-Mao) was a really big deal, too. Our safeties are long and fast, our corners are faster. It’s going to be a competitive group. … Can’t wait.”

Carroll thinks re-signing Maxx Crosby and acquiring Geno Smith were statements that they plan to compete in 2025.

“Getting Maxx signed (and then) getting Geno was a step to make it clear we’re not sitting around and waiting to see what happens and hope things will turn out,” Carroll said. “We’re gonna proactively go after it. … And that is what creates your culture: Making statements of who you are on a regular basis, what you stand for on a regular basis.”