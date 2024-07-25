AFC Notes: Jawaan Taylor, Kadarius Toney, Broncos, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said to start training camp he would continue with the same quarterback rotation the team employed during offseason work, with first-round rookie Bo Nix, veteran Jarrett Stidham and trade acquisition Zach Wilson all rotating in with the starters — at first.

“We’ll mix it up again,” Payton said, via PFT. “Obviously, it won’t stay that way for the long term. As we get started, we will keep you posted. Eventually, we will settle into the routine we want.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OT Jawaan Taylor said he’s been focusing on his technique and eliminating penalties this off-season.

“Working on bettering myself with penalties and stuff like that, making sure I’m up on the ball and different things like that, but other than that, just doing my part and helping the team win games,” Taylor said, via Chiefs Wire. “I’m really just honing in on my technique, getting better with that, and then, make sure I’m in the playbook more. Now’s my second year going into that. I’m pretty comfortable with it and getting better with that overall.”

Kadarius Toney

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team moving WR Kadarius Toney to running back, noting that his versatility is one of his best abilities. He had taken some snaps at the position last season but was recently seen having two carries in addition to his normal receiver duties.

“That’s one of his strengths, being able to move him around,” Reid said of Toney, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He had some positive snaps for us at running back last year. I think he enjoys doing that. He’s pretty multifaceted with what he can do, and we’re going to try to utilize it to the best of his abilities.”

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco knows Toney is attempting to be more involved in the offense by splitting his time at two positions.

“He’s just being a player that can do anything,” Pacheco said about Toney. “Whatever Coach allows us to do, we’re going to be those types of players. That’s what it’s all about, being on the field and being whatever Coach wants you to do.”