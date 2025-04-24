Latest AFC Draft Buzz

Here’s the latest 2025 NFL Draft buzz for AFC teams. These will be updated as new information is available, leading up to tonight.

Broncos

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says “there’s no question” the Broncos are interested in trading up from pick No. 20.

Jones believes Denver could look to move up into the teens to target a running back or possibly a tight end.

Colts

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones could see the Colts trading up for the right price and player.

In ESPN’s Peter Schrager’s mock draft, he has Indianapolis using pick Nos. 14 and 80 to move up to 10 to select Michigan TE Colston Loveland.

Dolphins

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the “word around the league” is the Dolphins are interested in Georgia S Malaki Starks .

. ESPN’s Matt Miller gave his input on what positions the Dolphins will target and named a potential option at pick No. 13: “According to multiple sources, Miami’s targets are offensive tackle, safety and cornerback, with the pick coming down to the highest grade on the board. [Missouri’s Armond] Membou is a player I’m told the Dolphins like a lot given his ability to play guard or tackle as a rookie.” (Jackson)

Jaguars

While the noise surrounding Jacksonville’s pick at No. 5 overall has been for Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says they have a “strong interest” in moving up, and the logical target would be Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter.

Jets

Per Connor Hughes, playmaker or offensive line are the positions most linked to the draft, with receiver being named specifically.

Hughes wouldn’t rule out Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan as an option for their first pick.

Patriots

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, “there has been little doubt” that LSU OT Will Campbell will end up with the Patriots by the end of the night.

Graff also thinks New England would “love to move back,” but it’s unlikely they get an offer deemed fair enough to trade down.

Regarding WR Kayshon Boutte , Graff believes he could be on the move as the Patriots target a physical, outside receiver at some point in the draft. Graff said they have considered Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins for this need in the second round.

, Graff believes he could be on the move as the Patriots target a physical, outside receiver at some point in the draft. Graff said they have considered Iowa State WR for this need in the second round. League sources expect New England to take a running back and defensive tackle in the middle rounds, per Graff.

Finally, Graff says the Patriots are looking to draft or sign an undrafted kicker to compete with John Parker Romo.

Raiders

Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders would like to trade back, as they have a group of five to six players they are comfortable with but don’t love.

Las Vegas GM John Spytek implied they would have no issue using pick No. 6 on a running back: “I’m going to be careful about talking about any specific player, but more broadly to the running back question, we just saw Saquon Barkley change the Eagles in one year, Now they had a great team around him, and it was adding an elite player. And I think when you sit where we sit, the idea is to add elite players at any position. I don’t try to devalue any certain position.” (Bonsignore)

Ravens

SI.com’s Albert Breer thinks UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger would be an “interesting fit” for the Ravens at pick No. 26.

Steelers

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reports the Steelers have discussed a scenario where they trade WR George Pickens as he heads into the final year under contract.

SI.com’s Albert Breer says Pittsburgh is “at least exploring” a move down from pick No. 21 to recoup a pick from the D.K. Metcalf trade.

Breer also brings up the idea of trading Pickens and the extensive work they have done with Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka.