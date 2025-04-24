Broncos Have Taken Calls For Pick No. 20

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Broncos have taken calls from teams interested in moving up to pick No. 20 in the first round.

It’s worth noting their pick is one slot behind Pittsburgh at No. 21 overall, who will likely consider grabbing a quarterback. Depending on how far Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders falls, this range could be where the second or third quarterback taken could go.

For teams like the Browns and Giants, who have early second-round picks, moving up in front of Pittsburgh would be sensible to grab their preference of Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe or Sanders.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah has compared him to QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.