AFC Notes: Draft Buzz, Rashee Rice, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers signed OL Mekhi Becton on the open market following his time with the Eagles. Becton said free agency “wasn’t what I expected it to be,” but feels Los Angeles is “where I’m supposed to be.” (Daniel Popper)

on the open market following his time with the Eagles. Becton said free agency “wasn’t what I expected it to be,” but feels Los Angeles is “where I’m supposed to be.” (Daniel Popper) The Chargers signed S Tony Jefferson to a one-year, $1.38 million contract with $25,000 guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million and also includes a $100,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap)

to a one-year, $1.38 million contract with $25,000 guaranteed from a signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million and also includes a $100,000 roster bonus. (Over The Cap) The Chargers signed QB Trey Lance to a one-year, $2 million contract with $1.5 million guaranteed including a $330k signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.5 million and Lance can also earn up to $170k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is already back to sprinting in his rehab from a season-ending knee injury, with HC Andy Reid commenting on the recoveries of Rice and TE Jared Wilby.

“I can’t necessarily give you the [return date],” Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “They’re doing well. That’s taking place right now, but I can’t tell you when they will be back exactly here. Both have been busting their tail. They’re running, which is good. We’ll just see how it goes going forward here. We don’t have them here on the field right now with us, so we’ve got to see the football part of it as we go.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says Rice is running routes, catching the ball, and looking good down in Texas, despite not being sure if he will be available for OTAs. (Matt Derrick)

says Rice is running routes, catching the ball, and looking good down in Texas, despite not being sure if he will be available for OTAs. (Matt Derrick) Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, late Round 1 is not too high for Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson, and the Chiefs are a potential landing spot to watch in that range.

Raiders

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Raiders have done substantial homework on Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty . However, she says there’s a strong case being made in their in draft room for going with an offensive lineman at No. 6 overall.

. However, she says there’s a strong case being made in their in draft room for going with an offensive lineman at No. 6 overall. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, Michigan DT Mason Graham is a strong possibility for the Raiders with the No. 6 pick. Graham has connections to GM John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady , both Michigan alums, and also reportedly had a great meeting with the coaching staff and DE Maxx Crosby .

is a strong possibility for the Raiders with the No. 6 pick. Graham has connections to GM and minority owner , both Michigan alums, and also reportedly had a great meeting with the coaching staff and DE . Graziano and Fowler add they’ve heard tackle is also a possibility, with Texas’ Kelvin Banks and Missouri’s Armand Membou potential candidates.

and Missouri’s potential candidates. ESPN notes Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is viewed as an early second-round prospect, though the possibility of a team trading into the late first to snare him exists. They add teams are monitoring the Raiders as a landing spot.

is viewed as an early second-round prospect, though the possibility of a team trading into the late first to snare him exists. They add teams are monitoring the Raiders as a landing spot. The Raiders are among the teams showing interest in Ohio State QB Will Howard , per Graziano and Fowler.

, per Graziano and Fowler. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal refutes a report that Raiders DT Christian Wilkins might need another procedure on his foot and could miss a chunk of 2025. Bonsignore says as of a week ago, Wilkins was on track in his rehab with no issues, and he’s been participating in OTAs.