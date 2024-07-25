Jets Placing DE Haason Reddick On Reserve/Did Not Report List

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the Jets are placing DE Haason Reddick on the reserve/did not report list after he did not show up to camp due to contract disuptes.

In addition, New York is also signing QB Ben Bryant to a contract.

Reddick is subject to fines of $50k per every day of camp that he misses.

He already forfeited a $250k workout bonus from skipping OTAs and more than $100k for missing mandatory minicamp.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Reddick and the Jets as the news is available.