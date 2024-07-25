Eagles Make Two Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they have signed WR Griffin Hebert.

In correspondence, the Eagles waived T Gottlieb Ayedze from the Non-Football Injury List.

Hebert, 25, signed with the Seahawks in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Lousiana Tech. He was released at the end of training camp by Seattle last season.

Philadelphia then signed Hebert to their practice squad in December of last year before signing him to a futures contract in January. The Eagles ended up releasing him in April.

Hebert has yet to make an appearance in an NFL game.