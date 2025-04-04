Julio Jones Announces Retirement From NFL

Long-time Falcons WR Julio Jones announced Friday that he’s officially retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons in the league.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement,” Jones said in a video published online, per Ian Rapoport. “It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”

Jones will be in the Hall of Fame mix in the coming years after a great NFL career for four different teams.

Jones, 36, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

Jones was set to make a base salary of $11,513,000 for the 2022 season when the Titans designated him as a post-June 1 cut. He later caught on with the Buccaneers during the 2022 season.

The Eagles signed Jones to their practice squad in 2023 and was later added to their active roster.

For his career, Jones appeared in 166 games making 153 starts and catching 914 passes for 13,703 yards receiving and 66 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Jones was also part of the Hall of Fame’s All-2010s team.