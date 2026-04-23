Chiefs Wary Of Re-Signing Rashee Rice Due To Off-Field Conduct?

Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, a team source tells him the Chiefs could be wary of re-signing WR Rashee Rice‘s following the 2026 season due to his off-field conduct.
Rice is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is slated to make a base salary of $1,635,711. His on-field play has been more than worthy of an extension, but he’s been involved in numerous legal issues over his career.
This offseason, Rice was involved in a domestic violence dispute where the case was ultimately closed because he was said to not have engaged in behavior that violates their personal conduct policy.
This came a year after he was suspended six games for his involvement in a multi-car crash in 2024, and when he had assault charges for allegedly punching a photographer that were dropped in the end.
Rice, 26, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.
In 2025, Rice appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.
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