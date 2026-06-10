AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, David Njoku, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos seventh-round TE Dallen Bentley believes he has a lot to offer as both an in-line tight end and a receiving threat out wide.

“Biggest strengths, I think I’m a really great hybrid tight end who’s able to go out there and make some big plays in the passing game and stick my hand in the dirt and make some big plays there,” Bentley said, via Broncos Wire. “I have great hands, so I don’t drop balls, so you can trust me in some situations.”

Bentley said that he wants to continue improving as a blocker so he can be on the field all three downs.

“I’m always looking for things to improve on,” Bentley said. “Specifically right now, some things I’m working on are just getting a lot of improvement on my hand strength in the blocking game.”

Chargers

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh has been impressed with new TE David Njoku‘s combination of size and athleticism.

“He’s so strong and so fluid,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “The athleticism and the catch radius and the speed, they’re very similar in pass catching and route running.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is serving a 30-day jail sentence for testing positive for marijuana while being on probation for charges related to a multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024. Kansas City HC Andy Reid said they are aware of Rice’s situation and will get him caught up when he returns to the team: “We’re aware of the situation. There’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward. When he gets back, we’ll get him caught up on what he needs to do. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. … I think I covered it.” (Nate Taylor)

is serving a 30-day jail sentence for testing positive for marijuana while being on probation for charges related to a multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024. Kansas City HC said they are aware of Rice’s situation and will get him caught up when he returns to the team: “We’re aware of the situation. There’s been no talk about anything further. We’re moving forward. When he gets back, we’ll get him caught up on what he needs to do. It’s not an easy thing he’s going through. … I think I covered it.” (Nate Taylor) Regarding Patrick Mahomes ‘ recovery from a significant knee injury, Reid said Mahomes has been participating partially in practice and is working hard on his recovery: “I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He’s working hard. This is good for him, getting out there and throwing. He’s doing partial practice, but it’s important to get his timing up.” (Taylor)

‘ recovery from a significant knee injury, Reid said Mahomes has been participating partially in practice and is working hard on his recovery: “I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He’s working hard. This is good for him, getting out there and throwing. He’s doing partial practice, but it’s important to get his timing up.” (Taylor) Mahomes mentioned that he hasn’t resumed running or cutting, but is glad to be back on the field: “It was good. It’s good to be back on the field and with the guys. I wore a brace in college, on the same knee. It’s not too different. … I’m not running and cutting yet. That’ll be another adjustment.” (Taylor)

Mahomes said he’s making progress with his recovery and is hoping to avoid missing any games in 2026: “I am making progress. I am getting better. It’s not perfect. … I don’t want to miss games as much as possible. … I’m in a good spot now, but I thought I was going to be here. … I can’t predict the future.” (Taylor)

As for newly signed RB Kenneth Walker III, Mahomes said he’s gotten a great first impression of the running back: “First off, he’s a great dude. He truly cares about his teammates. He’s a great player. It’s special, the way he’s able to run. … He’s going to help us a lot, his mindset and just the player he is.” (Taylor)