Chiefs Trying Out Two Tight Ends

According to Matt Derrick, the Chiefs are hosting TEs Kenny Yeboah and Mason Pline for tryouts during their minicamp this week.

Yeboah, 27, went undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2021 before catching on with the Jets. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before later being promoted to the active roster.

The Jets waived Yeboah again in 2022 and re-signed him to the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster before earning a promotion later in the season.

The Jets re-signed Yeboah to a one-year deal entering the 2024 season. The Lions signed him to a contract in March of last year, but was cut loose in November.

In 2024, Yeboah appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.