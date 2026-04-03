Rashee Rice’s Domestic Violence Case Closed, Will Not Face NFL Discipline

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has concluded that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice did not engage in conduct that violates their personal conduct policy following his domestic violence accusations and is not facing discipline from the league at this time.

Schefter notes that the investigation into his domestic violence case has closed. Rice’s attorney, Sean Lindsey, issued the following statement: “Mr. Rice wants to thank the NFL for their thorough investigation, and looks forward to the start of the 2026-27 NFL season.”

Rice’s ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit that accused the receiver of choking, strangling, scratching, hitting, and headbutting her over a span from December 2023 to July 2025.

Rice’s ex, Dacoda Jones, also claimed that she was subject to “other violent and abusive behaviors,” which included Rice throwing objects at her, punching walls, and breaking furniture.

Jones claims Rice caused “bleeding, swelling, bruising, and other pain and physical injury to her neck, face, mouth, arms, legs, chest, and shoulder.” Jones sought over $1 million in her lawsuit, but the exact amount isn’t specified.

Last month, Jones posted photos on her Instagram account that show bruises and wounds on different parts of her body, alleging multiple years of abuse. At the time, the Chiefs announced in a statement that they are aware of domestic violence allegations against Rice

Rice, 25, was named first-team All-AAC in 2022 for SMU. The Chiefs selected him in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $6,495,207 rookie contract that includes a $1,723,787 signing bonus.

In 2025, Rice appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 53 receptions on 78 targets for 571 yards (10.8 YPC) and five touchdowns.