AFC Notes: Bo Nix, Akheem Mesidor, Treydan Stukes, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Per Ian Rapoport, Broncos HC Sean Payton expects QB Bo Nix to return to the field in some capacity during the June minicamp.

expects QB to return to the field in some capacity during the June minicamp. Payton says Nix should be throwing by then and will be good to go by July. Nix underwent a common follow-up cleanup procedure after suffering a fractured ankle and is expected to be ready for the season.

Payton also added that LB Drew Sanders will play more outside linebacker than inside this coming season. (Tomasson)

Chargers

Regarding the Chargers taking first-round EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who questions why they didn’t re-sign or use the transition tag on Odafe Oweh and use their top selection on a different position.

“Mesidor is only 2 1/2 years younger than Oweh,” one executive said. “Why wouldn’t you just keep Oweh? Even if you just transition-tagged him, you have him this year, you can use your first-round pick on something else, you can get younger.”

Another executive points out that Los Angeles was among the lowest spending teams in the league and agrees that they should’ve retained Oweh.

“Their cash spending is among the lowest in the league this year,” the exec said. “What is the upside of Mesidor? You are going to get him for four good years, he is going to be 29 years old and you are not going to want to give him an expensive contract. The upside is limited. Have the foresight to keep Oweh for one year, then go get a guard or a lot of different things.”

As for fourth-round WR Brenen Thompson, one executive called him one of the best route runners in the 2026 NFL draft, but he is undersized.

“I like the little receiver they got in the fourth round,” the executive said. “He was like 165 pounds, can absolutely fly and is one of the better route runners in the whole draft. Really dynamic. Has awareness, instincts. He’s got everything except for size. This guy has so much quickness, if the corner misses, he will go right by you, and he will scare them.”

Raiders

Raiders second-round S Treydan Stukes and third-round OL Trey Zuhn III could find themselves in significant roles in their rookie seasons with Las Vegas. Raiders GM John Spytek touched on their versatility being a big reason why the organization targeted them, especially with how willing both players are to play wherever they are asked.

“It’s a part of it for sure. They’re just really good football players that are selfless and do whatever’s asked of them,” Spytek said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “Stukes has played outside corner, nickel [and] safety. We went to the Miami-Texas A&M game this year, [and] we watched Trey play center, left tackle, center, left tackle. I mean, he moved all around that game against a pretty damn good front, too.”

“So, versatility is awesome, but wherever they were put, they were OK with and they proved themselves to be pretty good football players.”