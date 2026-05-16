AFC Notes: Charlie Kolar, Marvin Mims, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Marvin Mims is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Mims acknowledged how quickly business happens in the NFL after seeing several players pass through the organization during his time in Denver.

“Being here for three years, going into Year 4, I feel like I’ve been here, I’ve seen a lot of guys leave, in-and-out the door,” Mims said, via Parker Gabriel. “Been around great vets, been around Russell Wilson and Justin Simmons, so I’ve seen how quickly this franchise can change, how quickly the business can happen.”

Chargers

The Chargers signed TE Charlie Kolar as a free agent this offseason following his time with the Ravens. Kolar says he brings a passion for blocking to the tight end position.

“There’s something so beautiful about you’re up by six points, it’s like 3rd and 3-you know you’re running it,” Kolar said, via ChargersWire. “There’s two minutes left in the game, they have no timeouts. You get a first down, the game’s over. They know you’re running it. Your wife knows you’re running it. Their wife knows you’re running it. You still run it. That is more satisfying than any touchdown I’ve ever had. That’s one thing I’ve grown to appreciate in the NFL.”

Kolar understands that physicality and blocking will always be a key part of the game.

“There will always be a place for physicality in this game,” Kolar said.

Raiders

Raiders VP of player personnel Brandon Hunt is excited about how HC Klint Kubiak and OC Andrew Janocko will utilize fourth-round RB Mike Washington Jr.

“[Washington] is going to generate explosives for us and just another weapon that’s going to add to our offense,” Hunt said, via ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. “And Klint and [OC Andrew] Janocko are going to do a great job of utilizing them [to] help us score the football.”