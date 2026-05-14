Chargers Sign UDFA WR Mante’ Morrow

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed WR Mante’ Morrow.

In correspondence, the Chargers have waived LS Peter Bowden.

Morrow, 24, started his collegiate career at New Mexico State out of Joilet West High School in Illinois before transferring to Division II Upper Iowa in 2023. He remained there for three seasons and ended his career with the second-most receiving touchdowns and sixth-most receiving yards in school history.

In his career at Upper Iowa, Morrow appeared in 33 games over three years and caught 153 passes for 2,371 yards and 28 touchdowns.