Tyreek Hill Says He Still Has ‘No Power’ In Recovering Left Leg

It was reported in May that veteran WR Tyreek Hill might not play in 2026 due to his recovery from a dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears in Week 4 last year.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Hill showed himself working out and discussed the status of his left knee. He said he still has no power in his injured left leg, and he’s doing everything he can to get it back to where it once was.

“So it’s about 10 months after doing two surgeries,” Hill said. “My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg, so I’m trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it’s one day at a time.”

Hill revealed he was told after the injury that he “might not be able to walk again,” but said he feels good 10 months removed from two surgeries. He did numerous exercises in his YouTube video, including some short running, which he said he wasn’t supposed to be doing yet.

ESPN’s Nate Taylor said the Chiefs are expected to monitor Hill’s recovery from his knee injury, but they are the only team explicitly connected to the veteran as of now.

Hill, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year, $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins, which included $72.2 million in guaranteed money.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season. Miami then released Hill in February 2026 as he was recovering from a significant leg injury.

In 2025, Hill appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught 21 passes on 29 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.